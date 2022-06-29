HomeTech NewsHow to?How to create your dream super musical group with the new Spotify

How to create your dream super musical group with the new Spotify

Published on

By Brian Adam
Spotify offers us a little more fun for the upcoming summer season, allowing us from now on to create and configure the composition of our music bands of our dreams, integrating some of our favorite musical artists into them, establishing their corresponding roles, and giving these bands a commercial name.

This is roughly the new function called Supergrouperwhich the company is currently bringing to the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, being necessary to visit a specific web address from our mobile devicesas long as we are in a market where the function is already available and we have the updated app, to start creating new super groups.

Turning wishes into virtual music groups

Spotify is basing its new function on the sporadic collaborations that some musical artists have come to make over timeboth through the stages and through music recording studios.

The platform tells us that According to the super groups that we have created, we will obtain personalized playlists including the musical themes of all the artists that we have integrated in them.

Additionally, Spotify He will also give us a personalized card to share with friends and followers on social networks.

There is no doubt that the platform knows that the new function will give free rein to the imagination when it comes to creating what the super groups of our dreams would be like, although later it will not materialize in reality, except for coincidences.

As an example:

Although there is no guarantee that your favorite artists will meet on stage or in the studio, Supergroup allows you to do the following better. Now, you can really imagine, or even try to manifest, a collaboration between Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth and Maluma.

We can intuit that this function could also serve to measure, at least in the future, the level of interest of users in collaborations between different specific artists that may later materialize.

We will see the latter over time, but it is clear that at least it will allow us to capture our dreams in the form of virtual musical groups that we will have available in our user accounts within Spotify.

More information: Spotify

