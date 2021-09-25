How to create video presentations from images and voice?

In work and academic environments, so-called presentations are often widely used. These can be image slides or well-crafted video files. Starting from this, we want to talk about an online solution that has combined both. In this way, it offers the possibility of creating video presentations in a very simple way, with images and voice.

Its name is Presen Vid, it is free, very easy to use and offers quite good results under a simple and fast use process.

A quick way to create video presentations

We call the result of Presen Vid video presentation because it gives us a presentation with slides in video format. This tool is quite useful for those who need to provide information graphically in a work or study presentation. As we mentioned before, the tool is really easy to use and in a matter of seconds you will have quality material to take to your presentation or presentation.

To start creating your video presentations, go to the website from this link and then click on the blue button that talks about trying it for free. Immediately, you will go to a screen where you will have to select the images that will be part of your video presentation. Once all have been loaded, the images will go to the interface where you can organize them according to what you need.

Likewise, you will see at the bottom of each image a red button identified as “Record”. Its function is to allow us the voice recording where we give the explanation about the image shown. To do this, you will have to grant access permissions to your microphone.

Once the recording of each image is finished, you will only have to export the video and that’s it. This works great for academic assignments and other jobs where you need to display graphics of any kind and explain them. It is also free, although you will have to create an account to download your video. If you need a quick way to make presentations, try creating video presentations with Presen Vid.