How to create three-dimensional effects on photos on your website

You can do real wonders with Javascript, although more and more we see how the effects and “additional” resources are being capped so that the pages load faster and can be positioned better in Google.

It’s the usual dilemma: do we make a nice website full of interesting effects that slow down loading or something flat and clean that loads in 0.5 seconds?



This situation has made the current web faster, yes, but everything has a price. There are many impressive resources that have stopped being used, many effects that can encourage you to spend more time on a website, or even resources that can transform a store visitor into a customer of it.

Taking all this into account, I will recommend for the next few days resources that are light and attractive at the same time.

Today I am talking about Atropos, a JavaScript library lightweight, free and open source, designed to create impressive 3D parallax scrolling effects, inspired by the parallax effect of Apple tvOS.

https://wwwhatsnew.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/efecto3D.mp4

Among the features they offer it has:

– It uses pointer events, so it works perfectly with both mouse and touch screens at the same time.

– It does not depend on and does not include any third party scripts.

– It is only 2 KB minified and compressed with gzip.

– Comes with extensive customization possibilities

It is completely free and open source (licensed by MIT). and you can download it, and see examples of how it works, at atroposjs.com.