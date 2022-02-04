How to create thousands of variations of your digital art to sell as NFT

If you have created a monkey, a giraffe or a doll with different gestures, hats and scarves, and you want to make thousands of combinations to sell it as a collection taking advantage of the NFT fever, pay attention.

The first thing we have to do is create a file (a PSD in Photoshop, for example) with different layers. The eyes layer will have different versions, with only one visible so that all the eyes don’t appear at the same time. In this way we create layers of hats, shirts, hair, ears, scarf, shoes, shirt… everything we want.

Once we have the PSD template (there is an example at this link), we use the program SwuatyNFT, for Windows and Mac, which will obtain the created PSD and automatically generate thousands of different combinations, with controls that allow us to customize the results.

When we have the thousands of desired combinations (up to 10,000), we can use a marketplace, such as opensea, to start putting them up for sale and wait to see if we have the same luck as those that sell colored whales or cute monkeys.

The program in question is free, and although Windows Defender has not allowed me to run it at first for security reasons, I have not identified any problems with it. We just have to open it and follow the steps to create versions of something that we have previously created.

In this video you have the operation:

It is important to keep in mind that the program does not create “art”, it only mixes what we have previously designed. It is also important to remember that the Photoshop layers must have specific names so that the downloaded program recognizes them and can carry out the mixing work.

Sweatynft also makes it easy to upload to opensea, one of the most popular NFT stores right now.