How to create the new avatars step by step in the WhatsApp application

A few days ago the avatars officially arrived in the WhatsApp application. With these it is possible to get a different profile image and many other things that bring the development closer to everything that has to do with the Metaverse, which is the future objective of the company to which the development belongs (Meta). If you don’t know how to create one, we’ll tell you how to get it. The first thing you must be clear about is that to achieve this, you must have the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS or Android. Otherwise you will not be able to carry out the necessary steps and have that creation that represents in three dimensions with an aspect that could be similar to you or completely different. For the rest, everything you have to do is done within the application itself and, it must be said, it is quite simple and there are many options. Steps to create an avatar on WhatsApp In less than five minutes you can create the corresponding image that you can use both for your WhatsApp profile and to create a series of stickers (or stickers) that you share with the rest of your contacts. And, from what appears, the use of avatars will gradually increase. This is what you have to do to find the place to start the process and finish it: Open the WhatsApp application and once you see it on the screen, you have to access the Settings as usual. For example, using the icon with three vertical dots in the Android version. Now, among the options you see, there is one called Avatar, it is the second on the list, so there is no loss. Click on it to access the creation process. A wizard begins that guides you so that you can select from the color of the skin of the element; going through the hair you want to put on it; and, even, there are different possibilities in what has to do with clothing. Simply, you must click on the option that you consider most appropriate at all times. Once you finish and everything is as you wish, use Done, which you will see in the upper area of ​​the screen. A complete representation of the final result then appears and, here , allows you to see and select the stickers that can be generated with the avatar you have created for WhatsApp. Once this is done, you are done and, therefore, you can choose this creation as your profile image, for example. You can delete the avatars that you have created at any time by entering the corresponding section of the Settings (the one that we have indicated before) and, in this way, you do not have the application full of options that you do not intend to use. The fact is that this option is already a reality in WhatsApp and, as you have seen, having your own is something very simple. >