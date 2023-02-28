How to create the list with the best friends on Instagram

- Advertisement -

If you publish a Story on Instagram, all your followers will be able to see it, but also all those people who access your profile -even if they don’t follow you- if your story is public and you have not selected it to be private. If you select to make your story private, only your followers will be able to see it.

But what about those stories that you don’t want all your followers to see? There is an option: create a list of “Best Friends” on Instagram and that only the people you choose can see those “more personal” stories that you do not want the whole world to see.

When you share a story with just your best friends, they see it in their story feed at the top of their screen like everyone else, but this time your profile picture, instead of being surrounded by a colored ring. purple, is bordered by a green one.

How to create the list of best friends on Instagram?

In order to share a story with your best friends, and only the followers you want to see it, you first have to create the list of “best friends” on Instagram. It is very simple, as we tell you in the video that you can see in this article.

On Instagram you can only create one “best friends” list, but you can edit it whenever you want and add more people and remove those you no longer want to be part of your “best friends” list. The process is very simple.

The first thing you have to do is enter the Instagram application and click on the icon represented with a human figure, in the lower right corner of the screen. Once there, you will access your profile page, and in the upper right corner you will see an icon with three horizontal lines that you must press.

Among the options that are displayed is one that says “Best Friends”, there you can go by clicking “Add” when you want to include each of the contacts shown in that select club. You can also use the search engine to find that friend that you don’t see on the list and that you would like to include.

Done this, once you just added people to the list you just have to press “Done”. Your list will be created and you can add new people or remove people from the list whenever you want. Also, the good thing is that none of the contacts receive a notification indicating that they have been added to the list or that they have been removed from it.

From now on, when you want to share a story, you just have to click on “Best friends”, which appears at the bottom left of the Story. This will reach that small group of people. Of course, the content disappears 24 hours after being published.