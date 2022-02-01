How to create stickers for Telegram easily and from the mobile

Telegram has stickers and allows users to create sticker packs for a long time, although the process was somewhat manual since you had to create the images on your own and then pass them to the corresponding bot one by one. The latest version of Telegram allows you to import stickers from applications, and the first ones have already begun to appear apps to easily create Telegram stickers.

Telegram 8.5.0 can import stickers from creator applications, and the first of them have begun to flourish. We have tried several of them and we tell you how you can create a sticker pack for Telegram easily with TStick, which is the one that has convinced us the most.

First steps

The first thing you’re going to need is obviously the application to create the package of stickers. As the sticker creation API has just been released, there are still not many apps capable of creating Telegram stickers with this method on Google Play. We have, for example, Sticker Maker for Telegram, but the final export doesn’t seem to work properly.

However, applications are not lacking. Telegram launched a contest for developers to create apps to create stickers and you can find the participants here. The first place, shared with other apps, is for TStick, which you can download in APK from your profile in the contest.

Tstick is a simple application since it is quite to the point. As soon as you open it, the only button available is to create a new sticker pack. Then it’s time to add the first of the stickerspressing the + button.

From here, you can start creating your first sticker, either from scratch or by importing an image from the gallery or using the camera of the mobile. When importing a photo, you have the option to automatically erase the background. This is one of the points that differentiates this app from others, since the background eraser works much better than in other similar apps.

After erasing the background -or not- you can now consider the sticker finished by pressing the save button. each sticker needs to be associated with at least emojialthough you can assign more than one if they are relevant.

Decorating your sticker

If we talk about editing tools, Tstick has the basic ones that we usually find in this type of application. In total you have four tools: crop, text, brush and vignetting. The cropping tool allows you to crop the background manually, if the auto erase didn’t work well or you prefer to do it yourself.

The drawing and text tool they are somewhat basic, although at least you will find several fonts to choose from, being able to select the color. There are no ready-to-use decorations or accessories in this app.

Export to Telegram

Repeat the steps above to add as many stickers to your pack as you like, and when you’re satisfied, tap Export to Telegram. This will open Telegram, where it will go through the process of importing the stickers you’ve created into the app.

First, you must choose a name for the sticker pack, and then it will be time to assign a unique link to it. When finished, the Telegram sticker bot will inform you that your package has been created and you can start using your stickers, as well as sharing them with your friends.