How to create shortcuts to settings in Windows 11

Optimizing the use of the computer is something that always comes in handy, and this is something that cannot be achieved only by improving the hardware inside it. One of the ways to achieve this is to make the operating system work exactly the way you need it to. An example in Windows 11 is to create shortcuts to the most used options in settings. Managing different sections of the system configuration is something that is done on a regular basis. So much so, that these tools are among the most used -along with others such as, for example, the File Explorer itself-. Therefore, accessing them by clicking just once on a secure icon is something that you end up being grateful for. And, luckily, getting it is not complicated or dangerous. We are going to tell you how to get it. Create shortcuts for settings Luckily, in Windows 11 there is an option to generate all kinds of shortcuts. But, when it comes to the different sections of the configuration, there is the problem of knowing exactly what you have to indicate in the path so that the one you need opens. Next, we leave you the most used options (a complete list exists in this Microsoft link), and where you will surely find the one you need: ms-settings: with this possibility you directly open the Windows 11 Settings.ms-settings:themes : open the section (or URI) to be able to choose the theme you want the operating system to use.ms-settings:easeofaccess-display: you will directly access the display options of the computer screen.ms-settings:personalization- background: if you are one of those who regularly change the wallpaper, this is what you should use to access the corresponding section quickly.ms-settings:windowsupdate: the classic among the classics, since it can go to Windows update 11 and check if you have anything pending.ms-settings:appsfeatures: a URI that takes you directly to the information of the applications that you have installed in Windows 11.ms-settings:defaultapps: with this option you can check r the default applications that you have to open the different files that you use.ms-settings:about: allows you to access system information and, thus, know all the details of the computer. How to create the shortcut This is something very simple, since what you have to do in the first place is to right-click on the desktop. A menu appears in which you have to select New. Among the options that are displayed, choose Direct access. Now in the text box that appears in the central area, copy and paste the element you need from the ones we have shown before. Click on Next and, then, put the name that is identifying for you. What you have left is to click Finish to finish. Everything is that simple and, of course, you can perform this action for all the needs you have. >