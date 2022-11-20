How to create polls on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has launched the possibility of creating Surveys, a function that it had been preparing for several weeks and which is now available to the more than 2,000 million users of the instant messaging application worldwide.

The option to create Surveys has already been officially launched. If you want to activate the new function and want to know how to create surveys in WhatsApp, pay attention because we will tell you about it in the following video:

As explained in the video, the option is already activated for all WhatsApp users, although it is necessary to have the latest version of the application installed. If it has not been updated automatically, you will have to go to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the latest version of WhatsApp.

Once you have it on your mobile phone, creating a survey is extremely simple. You just have to access a chat -individual or group- and click on the (+) symbol at the bottom of the screen.

A pop-up menu will open in which different options appear and the last one is “Surveys”. By clicking on it you can write the question you want and also include the different response options for the people who answer it.

When you are ready, you can send it to the chat. This is how the rest of the members of that chat will see it and will be able to vote. At all times you will be able to see in real time what they answer… and have access to statistics about the survey, to know the percentages that each answer obtains and who voted for each option and when.

If you want to know more tricks and videos about the latest news launched on the market by your favorite social networks and mobile applications,