How to create playlists on YouTube, Spotify and Deezer

One of the most used details in Valentine’s Day is the music. A song or several that manage to represent the feelings towards the couple can be the best way to set a moment or spend on this special date.

Streaming platforms offer tools for users to create playlists in a simple way and send them to their loved one to have a detail that some songs that have marked the relationship and perhaps others that will become part of the story.

Playlists on YouTube

The application of Google It does not ask for any subscription to enjoy this function, so it is free for all users. The first thing to do is locate the icon of the three horizontal lines and then go to the section Library to start the process:

1. Click on the ‘New Playlist’ button, which will be blue.

2. A panel will open with a list of suggested videos. You can add the ones you want, but the ‘Next’ button is also enabled if none of the ones that are there work for this case.

3. A window will appear to name the playlist and highlight privacy. In this case, you can choose to leave it public or that only people who get the link can see it, which is a better option to share only with the couple.

4. The list will be created.

To add songs to the playlist, you must search for each song and locate the ‘Save’ icon, in the buttons below each video, to then assign that content to the previously created list.

Sharing music is possible thanks to apps and playlists.

Playlists on Spotify

For the music app The process is done in two ways, neither requires a subscription to a premium plan. This is how each one works:

1. Play a song that you want to have in a playlist.

2. Locate and click on the button with the three horizontal points.

3. Press the ‘Add to a playlist’ option.

3. Click on the ‘New playlist’ button.

4. Assign a name and then click on create.

The second option is the following:

1. In the panel below go to the ‘Library’ option.

2. Go to the upper right corner a ‘+’ sign appears. Press there.

3. In the panel that appears, choose the Playlist option.

4. Assign a name to the list and then click on create.

Sharing music is possible thanks to apps and playlists.

Playlists on Deezer

The users of this application can create the playlist without having to pay any subscription, they do it by following these steps.

1. Open Deezer.

2. Go to Favorites.

3. Select the Playlist option.

4. Click on the button to create a new one.

5. The name is assigned and that’s it.

This platform has a difference compared to the others and that is that it allows you to add your favorite songs to the new list. So one way to save time to create the playlist for your partner, would be to go looking for the songs to add, add them as favorites and then when creating the list all will be added from the option ‘My favourites’.

