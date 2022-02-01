If you are here, it is very likely that you already know what Discord is or even at some point a friend, someone at school or work has mentioned it, or it is also possible that you have heard your favorite streamer tell you to join their Discord . But what is Discord? It is a free to use platform that allows you to connect with other people from anywhere, you can make broadcasts of what is on your screen, they can chat by text, voice and even send videos.

You probably think that there are many platforms that can do the same, but Discord has its advantages: you can have up to 100 servers and the limit of members per server is incredible. So far the largest known Discord server is the official Genshin Impact server with over 730,000 members. Impressive right?

I want my Discord server!, but I don’t have it… Where do I get it?

Don’t worry about this, it’s actually very simple and as we told you it’s free, you don’t have to pay for it. We will show you how you can get it. You just have to get these simple steps, you can guide yourself with the image to see each step:

As can be seen in the image, you must go to your Microsoft Store app if you have Windows, once there you must write the word Discord in the search engine, an icon similar to the image above will appear. Once you have found the application, you can click on it or enter, both cases work. Once the above is done, it will show you a screen where it will give you some reviews about the program and some images of the platform will appear, on the left side of your screen you will see the application icon and a small button that will say install, you must click there. By doing that, it will show you how big the program is and the progress of the download. It will take a few minutes, this will depend on the speed of your internet. Don’t worry, it’s not very heavy. When the download is finished, you should go to your desktop and you will be able to see the program’s icon, click there and wait for it to start, this will take a short time, it also depends on the characteristics of your PC. A window will open where you can register or log in. You can see in image 4 that a QR code appears, this is because the app for your smartphone is also available, and if you already have a Discord on your mobile device, you only have to scan it to log in, in the image you can see that in user settings the option to scan appears:

Perfect I already have my Discord! How do I make the server?

It’s actually very simple. To do this, within the application on the left side of your screen at the top you will see a small cross similar to a plus sign, you must click there:

Once that is done, a series of template options will appear, where you will have to choose one. Don’t worry about it, it will only be to choose a theme, although you can always choose to create your own so that you can customize it to your liking:

After the above, two options will appear: if it is for a community or for you and your friends. They aren’t too different, but this will help Discord to know if it’s for many members or a little more closed.

It is very common that when you use Discord for some school work, for your work or even to contact your family, the option of friends is selected, since it is a little more private, on the other hand if you are a streamer, or want to create a channel of discussion for a fandom we suggest you choose the community option.

You can customize your server with a name and image that you choose, even if you don’t have an image, or later you want to change it, you can do it without any problem, the same happens with the name.

Done, you already have your own server. Now you only have to invite your friends or your followers, which is very simple. On your screen within your server you will see three different options, you must choose, which says “Invite your friends”, this will open a small window where a link will be displayed, you just have to click on copy and you can send it to your friends or share it with your followers. This link has a lifespan of 7 days, but if you want it not to be, you must select a box within that same window that says “Set this link so that it never expires”.

As you can see, it is very simple. In the same way, the platform is very intuitive and easy to understand. Explore it and you will see. If you want to practice you can create a small server for you and your friends.