How to create free custom maps in high definition

By: Brian Adam

Date:

It is likely that you are carrying out a project in which you must use maps to represent a specific demographic situation or simply to decorate the wall of your room.

If so, then you will be interested in discovering what we bring for you on this occasion. This is Mappin, a website where you can find tools that will allow you to create your own custom map so that later you can print it in high quality.

The first thing you should do to start the dynamics of this page is choose a location on the map that appears on the screen. It is worth mentioning that you will not have limits in the choice you make; be it a country, a city or even an entire continent.

For this you must zoom in or out on the map with the mouse scroll and hold left click to make the hand cursor hold the map and you can scroll through it to find the area you want; as if it were Google Maps.

create custom map mappin_location

Once the point on the map is found, the next step to follow is add pins to those places on the map that you want to mark.

create custom map mappin_pins

You just have to locate them on the map and click to make the pin appear. To delete any of the pins you simply have to click on it again or click on the button enabled on the page to delete them all.

Once this is done, we move on to the next stage, in which you will have some options to choose the style which will have the map.

create custom map mappin_style

Although there are 11 styles designed for this section, only six of these will be free to use; the rest will require the payment of a fee of between 2 and 3 dollars to be able to use them.

After giving the map a style you will go to the next stage, in which you must select the way in which you want to capture the marked area (Landscape, Portrait, Square).

create custom map mappin_layout

Finally, assign a border to the map choosing any of the available options (Simple, Transparent, Fancy).

create custom map mappin_border

Each of these options will have controls at the bottom to adjust the thickness of the lines that make up each box, as well as the color of the text.

After having made all these configurations, it is time to choose size in which you want to get the map. Here you will have three options; two free (A4, A3) and one paid (A1).

Click on the button Create your map now! and wait a few seconds to get the image in PNG format.

create custom mappin

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

