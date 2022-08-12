How to create formulas without knowing anything about Excel and with artificial intelligence

excel formulas automatically " height="1080" width="1920" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/How-to- -formulas-without-knowing- - -Excel-and.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> This artificial intelligence generates Excel formulas automatically excel formulas automatically " height="1080" width="1920" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/How-to- -formulas-without-knowing- - -Excel-and.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Perhaps during school time you could take some classes on Excelits spreadsheets and formulas but everything in a general and very basic way, however, with the passage of time and when people reach adulthood, they find that the importance of knowing how to handle the program of microsoft .

But, apparently, technology has a solution, it turns out that there is a website that helps generate formulas automatically, and it will be of great help for work and for other types of activities.

Upon entering the website, the user will find three options, the first button is to generate Google Sheets formulas, which is the spreadsheet version of this company, the next tab invites donations to the creator of the site and the third box will be used to generate Excel formulas. In other words, the platform also offers more help.

It is only necessary to enter the operation that needs to be done for the AI ​​to generate the formula. (photo: Always Excel)

To have access to the formulas that, according to the site, are generated by a artificial intelligence, It will be necessary to register with an email to type the operation that is needed and finally, after the formula is generated, it only remains to copy it and pass it to the spreadsheet.

It should be noted that the site is emphatic in asserting that it is only possible to calculate formulas that are feasible in Excel, otherwise it will be marked as an error. This is the web address of the platform: https://excelformulabot.com/excel-espanol

On the other hand, if what you want is to be able to carry out some formulas on your own and without the need to rely on artificial intelligences such as the one mentioned, perhaps because it is more practical than searching on a website, there will be no other option. have to learn the commands for this.

The AI ​​will only generate the formulas that are possible (Photo: YouTube Yoney Gallardo)

So, although you have the help of this type of technology, it would also be useful to know some formulas and apply them manually, these are the best known .

to add

Summation is the most necessary and useful task in this program, since the result can be obtained by grouping several cells. You will only need to enter the command plus the cells you want to add, for example =SUM(A1:A10 ), which means that it will add from cell 1 to 10.

Subtract

Those who carry their personal finances in Excel spreadsheets will know how necessary it is to learn to subtract using the commands instead of looking in the toolbars, said like this, for this operation you will have to register in the box in which you want to see the result the other “=” and the values ​​to subtract, for example if you want to subtract cell A1 and cell B6 you will have to register =A1-B6.

YES

Formulas can also be recorded in Excel for iPad

This is the quintessential formula for teachers, because if they take their grade sheets digitally, they will be able to identify who has passed or failed an exam, for example, they can establish a result according to what the necessary conditions are.

So, going back to the example of the grade sheet, you can decide that a cell says “Failed” if the number is less than 3, that is, enter the following command in the Fx bar =IF(A2<3, “Passed”, “Failed”).

With this, it is assumed that in cell A2 the name of the student “Carlos” and his grade are entered, when placing the conditioner “<3" the system is ordered to locate "Carlos" in the column of those who passed or lost. matter according to its result.

