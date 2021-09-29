How to create folders in Telegram and take advantage of them

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When a single messaging platform is used for different areas of communication, an undesirable confusion can be generated between family groups, friends, work … and Telegram folders They are a great help to avoid this potential chaos, being one of the useful organizational tools that Telegram has, such as the bot that allows you to set reminders.

Telegram allows you to create folders where you can group chats and messages

It would be advisable to be able to discriminate different spheres of communication and relationships in different apps (WhatsApp for friends, Facebook Messenger for family, Slack or Teams for work, Discord for hobbies …) but it is not always possible, and in the case of Telegram users , as in another instant messaging platform, individual messages end up cohabiting with group chats and informal ones with professionals.

That is why the possibility of creating folders offered by Telegram is a great help to keep all these conversation channels in order so that it is easier to go to them.

To create folders in Telegram, follow these steps, both in the computer version and in the apps for mobile devices:

-To open Telegram.

-To go a Settings-Folders.

-To select “Create new folder”.

-Key the name of the new folder.

When creating new folders, they can be identified with a name that describes the content, scope or group of contacts whose chats will be located within it. The folders will be at the top of the chat list, so that they will always be the first thing seen when accessing the app and viewing the list of pending or active conversations.

Once the folder is created, chats can be added from the folder’s own menu, which can be accessed at any time both to rename the folder and to delete any of the chats it contains. Folders can be easily edited by simply holding down the icon you want to modify.

Given the space limitation that Telegram has in mobile apps depending on screen size and display, a recommendation could be do not abuse folder creation, since having created too many would block the possibility of checking at a quick glance and without scrolling the rest of the possible messages that follow.

