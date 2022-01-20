How to create floating windows on your Xiaomi: a MIUI trick to use two apps at the same time

MIUI, either in its version 12 or the latest, MIUI 13, comes loaded with features that, on many occasions, are not too easy to find. This is the case of floating windows, an option which becomes more visible with MIUI 13 but, while it arrives, we can enjoy it in MIUI 12 by taking a few steps.

Creating floating windows we can use apps without occupying the entire screen, something especially useful with messaging applications, in case we want to leave a chat open but we want to continue using another app at the same time.

So you can create floating windows in MIUI 13

Floating apps are a different concept than split screen apps. With apps in this mode, we have the screen divided in two, with two identical portions for each app. However, floating windows they can be moved around the screen to our liking, to locate them in the area we want.

With MIUI 13, just slide over the little sidebar to bring up the menu of apps that support split window. You just have to click on any of them to start using them. It is a very fast process, but in MIUI 12 we can also do it.

And so you can create floating windows in MIUI 12

In some versions of MIUI 12.5 you will be able to invoke the floating windows with the sidebar but, if this is not the case, we are going to show you a method that works on all Xiaomi with MIUI 12. is something else hidden, but it’s pretty easy.

Open the multitasking of your Xiaomi

Long press on the app

Click on the floating window icon

Ready. It should be remembered that not all apps support floating window, but some important ones, such as WhatsApp or Telegram. If you want the window to snap back into place, simply drag from its top or bottom corner to the bottom or top edge of your screen.