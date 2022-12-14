How to create Excel formulas just by asking for what we want

Creating formulas in Excel requires tremendous practice, and doing it effectively and quickly is something only the most experienced can do.

There are dozens of formulas that can be placed one inside the other, with special symbols so that when dragging it you can continue referring to what you want, with the possibility of linking to different sheets… in short, a whole science.

What you probably didn’t know is that the new ChatGPT can help with this issue. We just have to enter chat.openai.com/chat, identify ourselves with our account (it can be with a Google account) and make a request like:

– make me an excel formula that takes the first two digits from cell A, adds them to the first three from cell B, and adds it to cell C

and get the following result:

But we can make the issue more complicated, of course:

– make me an excel formula that rounds up cell A, and concatenates the resulting number with cell B. That resulting number has to be averaged with cell C

In the same way we can request the use of specific functions, such as the one that generates the following result:

We can also play with the average:

and if we want the formulas to be those of Excel in Spanish, we have the translated formula:

As you can see, it’s a matter of experimenting, with an assistant that can help us save a lot of time, allowing our talent to be invested in what really requires ingenuity, such as mixing formulas, creating graphs, making presentations, and understanding exactly the numbers we need. for best results.