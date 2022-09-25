HomeMobileAndroidHow to create different Android TV or Google TV profiles easily

How to create different Android TV or Google TV profiles easily

MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
como crear perfiles diferentes de android tv o google tv de forma sencilla.jpg
como crear perfiles diferentes de android tv o google tv de forma sencilla.jpg
We know that, as in any other section of Google, Google TV focuses on recommendations, which clearly they fail to serve if different users are controlling the same accounteach with different tastes.

And to everyone’s good fortune, Google TV is already capable of supporting more than one profile on Smart TVs. With this now each member of the household can have their own account to accommodate suggestions based on your own tastes.

Therefore, it is of great interest to know how to create different accounts Easily so that everyone has their own from now on. That said, we are going to present everything related to the topic below, so let’s not waste any more time.

What you need to do to add and create various android TV profiles

As such, the only mandatory condition that must be met is that each profile will need to have a different Google account, that is, that only one profile can be used per account. Clarified this, another fact that you should know is that you will need to update your Google TV with the latest available update so that everything works correctly.

Learn about the best apps to sign documents digitally from your smartphone

as soon as to the steps you have to followyou can find them in the following lines:

– First of all, you will need to turn on your Smart TV and then go to the main screen of Google TV or Android TV.
– Located in the upper right area of ​​the screen, click on your profile icon.
– Here click on your name and then on add account.
– Once inside this area, press on add account or in add a child. On the latter, it will not be necessary to create a Google account to access the content.
– Once you have entered add accountlog in with the account that will carry the new profile.
– Accept terms and conditions and then choose the streaming services and applications that you will use with the profile in question.

That would be practically everything, now all you have to do is start using your account and finally enjoy that freedom of being able to enjoy your own profile. And best of all, that you will be able to do it without changing the likes saved in another user’s profile or disturb the subject itself.

