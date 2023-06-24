How to create ChatGPT plugins with CustomGPT

- Advertisement -

In a world dominated by artificial intelligence, CustomGPT He breaks in as a problem solver. With its new functionality that allows users to create their own chatbot plugins, CustomGPT redefines the way we interact with AI.

Creating Plugins Has Never Been So Easy

The beauty of CustomGPT lies in its simplicity. With the no-code plugin creator, you don’t need to be a programming expert to bring your chatbots to life. The interface is intuitive, making it easy for tech professionals and business owners with no technical background to create plugins.

In this video you have a tutorial:

Multiple Data Sources and Integration

One of the great advantages of CustomGPT is its versatility in data integration. From your website to your podcasts, the platform allows you to incorporate information from various sources. This feature allows for the creation of custom chatbots, capable of answering questions based on a wide range of content.

Infrastructure is not a Problem

With CustomGPT, infrastructure management is no longer a concern. All the infrastructure is managed through the platform, allowing you to focus on what really matters: your business.

Accurate Answers with Vector Databases and Semantic Search

CustomGPT uses vector databases and semantic search to ensure that your chatbot plugins accurately understand and respond to queries. Your chatbots will not only be able to answer questions based on your content, but they will do so in a contextually relevant and accurate way.

Prioritizing the Relevance of Queries

The value of a chatbot plugin lies in its ability to provide relevant and accurate responses. CustomGPT takes this need seriously, offering features designed to optimize query relevance.

CustomGPT puts the data security and privacy first of all. Their platform is built with robust security measures to ensure the protection of your data.

A Business Quality Platform

More than just a tool, CustomGPT is a enterprise level platform designed to support your business in its growth. Whether you are a small business just starting out or a large company looking to streamline its operations, the platform offers the scalability and reliability you need. You have the prices above, proportional to the number of consultations per month that you have planned.

Learn more at customgpt.ai.