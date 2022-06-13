How to Create Charts with Your Likes on Spotify

One of the most anticipated features each year is the Annual Summary of the songs that each user has listened to the most on Spotify. When the music streaming company sends its personalized summary to its users, this tends to become a trend on social networks, by sharing its results with their friends and family, also achieving a “call effect” and causing those who have not received it to sigh for the.

With Spotify Pie Chart you will be able to create graphs with the genres that you listen to the most on Spotify

There are applications that allow you to know the most listened to songs on Spotify by a specific user also in the rest of the year, as we mentioned in this other article where you can access them. But, in addition, there are other tools that can help us to have more data and knowledge about our musical taste and the way in which we use Spotify.

One of them, which we are going to talk about today, is Spotify Pie Chart. What this tool does is a graph that illustrates the user’s musical tastes and shows which genres they listen to the most on Spotify.

In addition, the graph is updated every month, which allows you to share that content on social networks without having to wait for the end of the year to receive the Annual Summary (certainly this one is more complete, but at least Spotify Pie Chart will make your wait shorter) ). In addition, this way you can see how your musical taste evolves throughout the year.

To create your graph you only have to access the website created by Darren Huang, a student at the University of California, where by connecting your Spotify profile you can create that pie chart that shows your musical tastes on Spotify. By creating it, you can also easily share it on your social networks and let your family and friends see how your musical taste is evolving on Spotify.