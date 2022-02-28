How to create and use Spotify codes to share songs

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

With audio waveform, Spotify has some codes that allow you to share contentboth songs and podcasts or playlists, expanding options that previously allowed you to share playlists.

Like barcodes or QR codes, Spotify codes are recognized by the mobile camera and reproduce the content

These are codes with a similar operation to QR codes or, almost more appropriately, to barcodes. And as with the QR, it is enough to point the mobile camera at them from the Spotify app so that when the code is detected, the application instantly accesses said content.

The best thing about these Spotify codes is that the same user can create their own. This will allow you to share your favorite songs and podcasts with other Spotify users, but it also allows professionals and companies to face advertising and commercial campaigns by sharing these codes that refer to the contents.

How to create a Spotify code

To create one of these custom codes with your favorite content, follow these steps:

-To access to Spotify.

-To select the content you want to share.

-To access to the menu from the three dots icon.

-Press the Share option and press «Share link».

-To go to the Spotify Codes website.

-Paste in the link in the box to that effect.

-Do Click on “Get Spotify Code”.

The website allows you to customize the appearance of the code that will be shared in terms of background color, bar color, size… being able to download the result in JPG, PNG or SVG format, and from there it can be shared.

The way of scan these codes it is quite simple. In the Spotify app you have to access the “Search” section, where the icon of a camera appears. Pressing it activates the camera and it only remains to point to the previously created code. The app will recognize it and start playing it.

