How to create an installation USB for macOS Monterey

Every year, when a new version of macOS came out, I had everything ready to prepare an installation USB to do the routine procedure. It all came to a halt because the Mac I was counting on was no longer upgradable. Now with a MacBook Air M1 maybe I’ll take up this activity that was already familiar to me. If you have concerns about making a macOS Monterey installation USB, follow this next tutorial.

Why install macOS via USB?

There are several advantages that, in my opinion, the installation of macOS deserves thanks to a flash drive. The first is that at any time you can do it, that is, The entire procedure that you will see below will be stored on a USB so that you can use it when you need it. In the background, downloading a heavy operating system takes a few minutes (or hours) depending on your internet connection. And finally, installing the system directly without having a guarantee that the installation will be successful is an uncertainty that I would not like to go through.

I have to mention that I recently updated to macOS Monterey from Big Sur without any problems. Perhaps Apple has improved these aspects in recent years, but just in case, This tool will help you to erase and format a Mac and install the system from scratch. Let’s see how to do it.

What do you need?

To get started, your Mac must be compatible with macOS Monterey. (For curious users, this post will interest you if your Mac is no longer supported.) You should download macOS Monterey and keep it stored in the Applications folder. Lastly, you will need a 16GB or larger USB drive as this will become the starting point for this tutorial. Meeting these requirements you will not have any problem to complete this tutorial.

Plug the USB into your Mac. Make sure it’s a USB you won’t be using again, as it’s perfectly ready to be a bootable drive. Rename your USB to something easy to type, eg. InstallermacOS If you haven’t already, download macOS Monterey. Do not proceed to the installation directly. Open Terminal and you will need to enter the following command line: sudo /Applications/Install macOS Monterey.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/macOSInstaller –nointeraction Respect each space and replace macOS Installer with the name you gave your drive. Once everything is in place press Enter. Enter your admin password and press Enter again to confirm. The process will take a few minutes. The command line itself will notify you when the unit is ready (100%).

There you have it, a few simple steps to create your own installation drive to install macOS Monterey. With this you will be able to insert this USB drive into any compatible Mac to perform the installation.

one more push

Don’t know how to boot from the installation USB? Follow these steps to boot from a Mac with an M1 chip (Apple Silicon)

Your Mac must be off to start the process Plug in the USB drive Turn on the Mac by pressing the power button, continue pressing the same button until the boot options menu appears. Select the USB drive with macOS Monterey

If you have a model with Intel chipthe steps are a bit different

Plug in the USB drive, the Mac should be on. Restart your Mac, and then hold down the Option key Similarly, select the USB drive to start the process.

This will complete the boot process and you will be able to boot the USB we just created. You will only need to run Disk Utility to format the storage drive and then install macOS Monterey.

Have you followed this process before? Tell us about your experiences performing macOS installations in the comment box.

If you want to do this process with other operating systems, We leave you the following official Apple technical support guide.