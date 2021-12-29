How to create an Instagram account without a phone number

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Maybe you want to open Instagram for the first time but you don’t want to give your phone number to the app owned by Meta. Or maybe it could be that you want to open a new account in addition to the one you already have but you do not want it to be linked to your phone number and you would prefer to do it differently. In both cases, we are going to tell you how you can create an Instagram account without using your personal phone number.

You can create an Instagram account using your email or a virtual phone number

One of the easiest options is to use your email instead of your personal phone number. When you open a new account on Instagram, the social network will offer you the option to enter by email. Another possibility is, as we will explain, to use a virtual phone number, as is done to use WhatsApp without a phone number.

Create an Instagram account with email

The process is very simple and will allow you to create an Instagram account without a phone number. You just have to open the Instagram application and click on «Register».

There, you will see that you can sign up with an email address or a phone number. Choose the first option to select the username and password later.

You can then sync your contacts, if you wish, to find friends who are already using Instagram. You will then go on to add the avatar and fill in the details of your bio and Instagram account.

Other alternative ways to create an Instagram account without a phone number

In this case, you will have to use a third-party application to obtain a virtual phone number. That way you won’t have to use your personal one, or your email address, if you don’t want to.

You will be able to verify your account thanks to receiving the necessary verification SMS in the virtual telephone number that you have created or obtained. There are different services that allow you to do this, such as TextNow or SMS-Man, among others.

You must be careful because some virtual phone number creation services may include a cost. In this article we explain more about virtual phone numbers.

