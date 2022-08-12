How to create an email signature in Mail on iPhone or iPad

- Advertisement -

It is quite useful to a signature in the mail application that arrives on the , called Mail. This allows you to personalize the responses and even add important additional information such as the phone number or the social profiles you have. If you don’t know how to do this, we explain how to get it. The option is available in the app we are talking about and that it is possible to synchronize with iCloud so that its operation is optimal in the Apple ecosystem. The point is that you can add a signature in a fairly simple way, which is automatically included in each response you send with your iPhone or . Obviously, you can set exceptions, but the important thing is that once you have created this option you will decide how you think its behavior should be. And, as you will see, the usefulness is unquestionable. Steps to add a signature in the iPhone Mail application Doing this is quite simple, so it will not take you long to have the signature you want to use available when you answer an you have received or if you send a new one. The truth is that Apple has made things very simple in the Mail application in iCloud, and this is appreciated. This is what you have to do to achieve the desired goal. The first thing you have to do is enter mail in iCloud and then click on the icon that has a gear shape. Among the options that you will find in the upper area is one called List of mailboxes, which is the one you have to choose. The next step to take is to select Preferences and, then, in the Writing section you have to go down until you find the option Add a signature. The moment comes when you have to write the text, which can be more or less long and where you can add a good amount of information. Check that you put everything you want the receiver to see. Click on Accept and this will mean that you already have the signature created and saved, so you can use it from now on. You have finished. You should know that at any time you can stop using the signature you have created. The easiest way is to follow the previous steps and generate a new one, which will be the one you will use by default (it is not necessary to delete the previous one, and it is not a bad idea to leave it there, in case you need it at some point). The fact is that you can personalize your Mail in iCloud in a simple and fast way. >