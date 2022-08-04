How to create an avatar on Instagram [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

An avatar is a virtual representation of a user of a social network that allows him to interact and make publications showing me 2.0 on the platform. Avatars have become popular on many social networks and, in fact, for years it has been possible to an avatar on Facebook, and for a few months now you can also create an avatar on TikTok.

In the same way, for a few weeks it has been possible to create an avatar on Instagram, with which you can make publications in your Stories or reply to messages via direct message on the social network. If you want to create your own avatar on Instagram, here we tell you how to do it very easily, in this video:

How to create your avatar for Instagram

As we explained in the video, to create a Facebook avatar, all you have to do is access your Instagram account and go to its Settings options.

Once this is done, go to the “Account” section that appears in the menu that is displayed and click on “Avatar”.

If you have already created your avatar for Facebook, you can use the same for your Instagram account. If you didn’t, you will access a series of templates that will allow you to create your avatar, customizing it in your image and likeness.

The first thing you will have to do is choose the color of the skin, being able to select it from more than 20 shades. You can also choose the shape of the face, the eyes, their color, the shape of the ears, the hair and its color…

Navigate through the different menus to add more accessories to your avatar to make it look more like you. For example, you can add some glasses -and select their color- or also include facial hair (beard, mustache…) something recommended if you also wear it in your daily life.

That’s how easy it is to create the avatar for Instagram. If you want to be aware of all the tips and tricks that we publish in our YouTube channel, subscribe to it and, of course, don’t stop liking the videos that you find interesting.