How to create an account in Slack

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Born to be used mainly in professional environments, the Slack instant messaging platform has been expanding its users to become a virtual space where friends, family or the most diverse groups maintain a common meeting point.

The free version of Slack only allows you to see the last 10,000 messages published

Recently acquired by Salesforce, though Slack has payment optionsthese yes, specifically aimed at professional users, anyone can open a free account where they can hold conversations, coordinate projects or enjoy hobbies through the channels

The channels, which work like chat rooms, allow conversations to be individualized by topic or project, making it easier to keep communications organized. There is no limitation on the number of channels that can be opened, but in the free version, the messages that can be seen are limited to the last 10,000 published.

This will not be a major obstacle for groups such as families, groups of friends, work groups or associations of leisure activities, which in addition to communicating via instant messaging and voice and video chat (in the free version only between two participants), can also exchange files and documents.

In fact Slack even integrates with apps like Microsoft Office 365 and Google Docs.and due to its versatility, it allows to be part of different workspaces, with which communication with family, personal, professional or leisure environments can be maintained from the same platform without interference through their respective workspaces.

Slack has apps for mobile devices (iOS and Android) as well as for laptops and desktops (Mac and Windows), and it is also accessible from the web browser, with a very similar handling and user experience in all cases. In addition, it has recently announced that it will also have its own Stories.

To create a new account, follow these steps:

-To access to the Slack.com website.

-To select “Try it free.”

-Introduce the email address.

-Check the request through the code that Slack sends to the email address.

From that moment on, the user can create their own workspace or join a pre-existing one to which they have been invited. To create a new workspace, the procedure is as follows:

-Press the “Create a workspace” option

-Give name the same.

-Define the purpose or content of that group.

-Add the names or email addresses of the members who are invited to be part of the working group. A link can also be used that, when shared, allows access to the group. New members can be added later.

To join an existing workgroup, you will need the permission of the person who created it. The usual is receive an invitation of those just mentioned, but there are other options. Some workspaces allow access to users with email accounts that have specific domains. This allows members of an organization with a corporate email account to join the workgroup immediately. There are also some public workspaces, associated with popular topics of interest, configured in this way by the creators of some communities.

Within the work groups there is the aforementioned option of creating channels, conversation spaces with a functioning similar to chat rooms. They can be created very easily through the “Add channels” button that appears in the left column.

As with creating the workspace itself, Slack asks to give the channel a name and a description can be added. Channels can be set to private so that only selected users can access it. The invitation to participate in them can be made by the creator himself or who has been admitted as administrator of said channel.

.