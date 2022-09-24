How to create a YouTube channel in less than five minutes

- Advertisement -

Currently, anyone is able to express themselves and generate their own content through the Internet. This can be done without any problem by a on YouTube to expose what you want. Then, if you want to make it grow, there are several tricks that you can apply, in this way you will be able to catch a larger audience.

Unlike web pages, on YouTube you do not have to buy a domain or a hosting server.

Thus, creating a YouTube channel has many different objectives, it can be for business or simply to distract yourself in your spare time. So, regardless of what you want to achieve, here we will give the complete procedure so that you can have your personal channel in record time.

So you can create a YouTube channel quickly

– Enter the YouTube website and log in with your data.

– Now, click on your circular profile picture that is in the upper right corner and enter “Settings”.

– Choose the “Create a new channel” option in the “Your channel” menu. If you already have a channel, click on “Add or manage your channels” and then click on “Create a channel”.

– Add the name you have in mind for your YouTube space, upload a picture for the profile and select “Create”.

That is the whole procedure, it is something intuitive and simple. If you want to access the control panel, all you have to do is enter the “YouTube Studio” section.

How to customize the channel?

– Click on the YouTube profile picture.

– Tap on “Customize channel”.

– Being in the «Design» menu, make a trailer for the channel for the public that has not subscribed.

– Go to the “Brand” feature and change the profile picture that appears next to your videos and comments. There it is possible to attach a banner photo and a watermark for all videos.

– Go to the “Basic information” tab to put the name and description of the channel. What you write will appear in “About your channels”.

– Put the contact information so that they can communicate with you in case your channel has a commercial function.

– Finally, click on the «Publish» button so that the channel is fully enabled.