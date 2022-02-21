How to create a video through photos using TikTok

The TikTok social network continues to grow, more and more people join this application, in which they can find many of their idols, enjoy ingenious and funny videos, and if they dare, even upload their own. It is not surprising that it has such great success, since there are many functions that are added every so often, functions and tools that are ideal to be able to create the most original content, either to publish it or simply to share it with your loved ones. There are many tricks you can use to find the key to success and be a TikTok celebrity. That is why researching within the app is a great idea with which to enjoy your free time and find functions with which to make your content even more original. Surely you have already seen many videos of dances, comedy, crafts and others, but you can also make others with compilations of your best photos without resorting to a third-party app to create the montage. In addition, in these photo sequences for your videos you will be able to add text, music and even TikTok filters, so it is very worth creating them within the app. And the best thing is that they are very simple to create, so we leave you with the steps so you can make new videos faster and with better results. This is how you can create a video on TikTok from photos Of course, you must bear in mind that these videos have a limit of 35 photos, so you better choose well which ones you want to use, of course, if you want use less, you will not have problems for it. First of all, open the TikTok app and tap on “+” to start creating a new video. Go to the “Upload” button at the bottom right of the screen to select. You will see that you have the option to add videos or photos, so select this last option. Select the photos you want for your video, without forgetting that you can put a maximum of 35. Click on “Next” and you can start editing with TikTok filters, music, speed and others to create the best video. As you may have seen, this trick is really easy to do and will allow you to give your TikTok videos a different touch. Perfect for making a collage of vacation photos! >