Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeAppsPhotoshopHow to Create a Tentacle Queen in Photoshop

How to Create a Tentacle Queen in Photoshop

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
- Advertisement -

In this video tutorial, watch as Dean Samed shows you how to create an image of a surreal tentacle queen in Photoshop.

Samed is a photo manipulator from the United Kingdom who specializes in dark and conceptual work, while also creating book covers and running his own stock photo company.

- Advertisement -

clean 0004 ds 22 10 20

In the video Samed, goes in deep with the Pen Tool. I have never seen the Pen Tool used so many times in one image, which is why it always interesting to watch other creative’s videos. If you do not use the Pen Tool still, this video may change your mind. My favorite way Samed used it was on extracting the hair, first making a selection with the Pen Tool and then using Refine Edge to pull out the strands of hair. Samed loves Refine Edge and still uses an older version of Photoshop so he doesn’t lose the old tool. And I think I agree, it did seem better before Select and Mask came along.

- Advertisement -

As the tutorial goes on, even more Pen Tool is used, but this time, for copious amounts of cutting out tentacles from Samed’s own stock library. It is amazing to watch just how much can be done with one tool. Once all the cutting out is done, we get to see how the girl transforms into a surreal creature with some nice retouching to the model’s face and some color adjustments. 

This tutorial is great for anyone who wants to learn how to start using the Pen Tool. And it shows only one tool can be used in a multitude of different editing scenarios. People seem to think you need to know hundreds of techniques to create good art, when really, you just need to know the foundational tools.

Image used with permission of Dean Samed 

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Copy of Telegram? WhatsApp gets self-forwarding feature on iOS

WhatsApp has already received the option to synchronize the account on more than one...
Apple

YouTube starts making purchase tools available in Shorts

YouTube has begun adding the ability to purchase items in the US, India, ...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.