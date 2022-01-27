How to create a small ‘short’ on YouTube with the sound of your favorite video

TikTok has profoundly impacted our digital habits (with mobile in particular) in the last two years. Not only is it the social network that has grown the most of all the important ones, but its content style has been influencing the others to the point of forcing them to shamelessly copy what it does. And that is, above all, short videos with music and audio taken from a well-known piece. YouTube is one of those platforms that has also launched a specific section for this type of content that is usually recorded in vertical format, that lasts just 30 seconds and that we can upload with our camera quickly recording any occurrence that we want. Now, do you know how to specifically choose the audio you really want to use? We are going to create a short Although for the image we can do what we want, since we will capture what happens in front of the phone’s camera, if we want to add a soundtrack with a well-known song or any other that we like, what we must do is to go to their official video and look for the “Create” button for one of these shorts. As we indicated in the screen on the left that you have just below. Now we will arrive at a huge screen in which we are warned that we will have to give the application permission to access both the camera and the microphone and click on “Allow access”. Say that we will only have to complete this requirement once, the first time we access it, since then we will directly arrive at the video creation control panel. Once inside, you will see that we can focus where we want and click on the recording button. Now all that remains is to act in front of the camera and, before uploading it, choose what effects or extras we want to add. We can generate from a fun ghost effect (it creates a transparency that overlaps what we have recorded with what we are going to capture), or place emoticons or stickers, as well as texts of different styles to liven up our premiere on YouTube. Once you have everything in place, you simply have to accept the final result and tell it to upload it to the corresponding section of the platform as soon as possible. In this way, it is possible to take the audio of any of the hundreds of millions of pieces available, whether they are musicals, talks or programs that you follow, and from which you can obtain their audio to liven up your shorts. >