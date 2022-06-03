How to create a server on Discord

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Discord messaging app has become the favorite platform for many gamers to talk and chat with their friends. In addition, it is a useful application that can also be used in the marketing strategy of a company.

By creating a server on Discord you can share it via a link with other users.

Create a server on Discord it’s easy, fast and secure, and allows you to have a room available for whatever you want. In this guide we explain how to create a server with all your contacts and everything you have to configure so that you can achieve your goal in a simple and effective way.

Create a Discord account for the server

Before building the server, the first step is to set up an account.

– Being on the main screen of Discord, click on the “+” button that is in the upper left corner.

– Use the “Create My Own” option to enable a new server, although you can also use the templates that are available.

– Now, choose the type of server you want (public or just for you and your friends).

– Give the server a name, then attach a photo so that it is easy to identify it.

– If you want to share the new server, just click on the “Settings” option.

– Select the “Share Link” button to send an invitation to your contacts.

– Touch the “X” in the upper left corner when you are done.

Generate custom channels

You have already done the basic configuration, now you are able to produce your own personalized channels so that everything is organized.

– Click on the menu with the gear icon that is in the upper left area to see your current channels.

– Click on the “+” symbol next to “Text channels”. Now put the name in “Channel Name”.

– Select the text or voice channel according to your needs.

– When you’re done, select the checkbox in the top right to create the custom channel.

– Press «Edit channel» and go to the settings so that you can make the modifications you want.

– Choose the back arrow to return to the main screen of the channel.

Manage server members on Discord

– While in any channel, click on the icon of the profile image to see each of the members of the current channel.

– You will see the participants in the “Online” section.

– If you click on a user, you can edit and manage various settings.

– You will also have the freedom to create threads, pins or adjust channel notifications according to your preferences.