How to create a profile for children on the new SkyShowtime video platform

The SkyShowtime It is already available in Spain with its interesting offer of a 50% discount for life if you decide to hire their services now. If you are one of those who has jumped into the pool already, we will tell you how to adjust a profile for the smallest members of the house to use.

At the moment, there are not many configuration options that the client of the new streaming platform allows, something that will surely change over time (but, yes, everything necessary is included for optimal operation). . The point is that there are certain contents such as those that include violence, which not particularly suitable for children. And luckily, there is an option that allows you to avoid it.

This is how you create a profile for children on SkyShowtime

This is what you have to do, since at the moment there is no Parental Control as such in the service configuration. But there are profiles that are created specifically for children. In them, it is possible set ages so that it is impossible to access the contents that are not their own for this -or inferior-. Therefore, the function we are talking about is more than enough. This is what you have to do to generate one:

Access the platform as usual and then enter with the profile available for an adult. Otherwise, you will not be able to make the relevant modifications.

Now enter the Settings of the application you use. Regardless of the platform used, there is a section that allows you to create new profiles. You must use it and, when you enter the new screen, you must enter the name and then choose that it is for a child. Also, you will have to use the tool called Change Age Rating.

SmartLife

You must enter the one that is suitable for those who are going to use the new profile so that the app knows how far it can go with the contents (which has a default rating and is the one that is used). To do all this, you must use your password several times, so you should keep it handy if you don’t remember it.

Complete the process and, when you finish it, you can see that you already have the new profile, which is the one you should use with the child, with another you will have no limitations. And, at this point, you will be finished.

As you see, the simplicity is the predominant note, and this is a positive at SkyShowtime. It is true that it would be nice if the configuration options were more numerous. But there is no shortage of possibilities such as changing the language and even activate a PIN for profiles and that only those who know it can access it (a good option in terms of privacy).

>