HomeTech NewsAppsHow to create a playlist on YouTube?

How to create a playlist on YouTube? [Vídeo]

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
youtube.jpg
youtube.jpg
- Advertisement -
Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube is one of the most used platforms today because it has all kinds of content. In addition, its service is useful and complete, for example, it offers thousands of movies and series for free, very soon it will allow you to download videos to watch them without an Internet connection, among others. For these and many other reasons, knowing how to create a playlist on youtube it is something useful.

A playlist will allow you to save your favorite videos so that you can watch them again whenever you want.

Next, we will tell how to make a playlist quickly and easily. It only takes a few steps to have everything perfectly saved and tagged within YouTube.

How to make a playlist on YouTube from the computer?

There are two possible ways, do it from YouTube Studio or do it in the same video. First we will tell you what you have to do in YouTube Studio.

[mb_related_posts1]

– Sign in to your YouTube account and then go to YouTube Studio. Click on the “Playlists” tab, it’s in the menu on the left.

Microsoft mistakenly confirms Two Point Campus
  • TAGS

– Being in the “Channel playback” lists, you must click on the “New playlist” button that is in the upper right area.

– In the “Title” field, add the name of the playlist you will create.

– Click on “Visibility” to choose between the different privacy options.

– Finally, select “Create”.

[mb_related_posts2]

Now, we will tell how you can produce a playlist on YouTube from a video.

– Play the video you want to make part of your playlist.

– Below the playback area, click “Save”.

– You will see a box with the name “Save in”, click on “Create new playlist”.

– In the “Name” field, put the title of the playlist.

– Click on the “Privacy” drop-down menu so you can choose the mode of your preference.

Microsoft Unveils Climate Research Initiative
  • TAGS

– Now select «Create».

Make a playlist on Android and iOS

The procedure is the same for both operating systems.

– Find the video you want to add to the playlist and play it.

– Press and hold the “Save” button, do not do a simple tap, as this could store it in another playlist.

– You will see the “Save video to” menu, choose “New playlist”.

– Give the playlist a name, set its privacy and, finally, click on “Create”.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Realme GT Neo 3T, análisis: un potente gama media que ofrece mucho más que las bolas de dragón

Ya teníamos ganas de que una edición especial de Dragon Ball llegase...
Android

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro and 12S want to put quality in the photos

Smartphones have recently been introduced Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro and 12S, the latest...
Apple

iMac Pro is about to return, and will do so with M3 Pro and Max | Rumor

It's him once again, Mark Gurmanthe reporter from Bloomberg always well informed on the...
Europe

‘Violent and illegal’ migrant pushacks must end now, EU warns Greece

The European Commission has warned that "violent and illegal deportations of migrants" must stop...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Editor's Pick

45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.