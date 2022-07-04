How to create a playlist on YouTube? [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

YouTube is one of the most used platforms today because it has all kinds of content. In addition, its service is useful and complete, for example, it offers thousands of movies and series for free, very soon it will allow you to download videos to watch them without an Internet connection, among others. For these and many other reasons, knowing how to create a playlist on youtube it is something useful.

A playlist will allow you to save your favorite videos so that you can watch them again whenever you want.

Next, we will tell how to make a playlist quickly and easily. It only takes a few steps to have everything perfectly saved and tagged within YouTube.

How to make a playlist on YouTube from the computer?

There are two possible ways, do it from YouTube Studio or do it in the same video. First we will tell you what you have to do in YouTube Studio.

– Sign in to your YouTube account and then go to YouTube Studio. Click on the “Playlists” tab, it’s in the menu on the left.

– Being in the “Channel playback” lists, you must click on the “New playlist” button that is in the upper right area.

– In the “Title” field, add the name of the playlist you will create.

– Click on “Visibility” to choose between the different privacy options.

– Finally, select “Create”.

Now, we will tell how you can produce a playlist on YouTube from a video.

– Play the video you want to make part of your playlist.

– Below the playback area, click “Save”.

– You will see a box with the name “Save in”, click on “Create new playlist”.

– In the “Name” field, put the title of the playlist.

– Click on the “Privacy” drop-down menu so you can choose the mode of your preference.

– Now select «Create».

Make a playlist on Android and iOS

The procedure is the same for both operating systems.

– Find the video you want to add to the playlist and play it.

– Press and hold the “Save” button, do not do a simple tap, as this could store it in another playlist.

– You will see the “Save video to” menu, choose “New playlist”.

– Give the playlist a name, set its privacy and, finally, click on “Create”.