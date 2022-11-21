How to create a Live Wallpaper on iPhone and Android

- Advertisement -

The live wallpapers give a unique style to the mobile thanks to the wallpaper that moves. This is a very fun thing that improves considerably when the person learns to make their own background. That’s right, there are applications to create a live wallpaper that make this possible and the procedure to achieve it is really simple.

A live wallpaper will bring life to the phone, it will show off a unique wallpaper in its style, something that no one else will have

So, even though there are many sites where you can download free wallpapers, the best way to create something that someone else doesn’t have is to create your own live background. Here we will tell you which are the best tools that currently exist to fulfill this task.

How to make a live wallpaper on iPhone

Before we start, Apple decided to remove live wallpapers in iOS 16, although if you have an older version, you will generate your background without problems. All you have to do is use Live Photo as a wallpaper.

- Advertisement -

– Go to “Settings”.

– Enter “Wallpaper” and select “Choose a new wallpaper”.

– Click on “Live Photos” and click on “Set”. Various options will be enabled, such as “Set to lock screen”, “Set to screen”, or “Set to both”.

How to make a live wallpaper on Android

Here you will have to use a third-party application from the Google Play Store. One of the best options is Video Live Wallpaper Maker. The free version will be enough to make the live background seamless. Do the following:

- Advertisement -

– Go to Play Store and download Video Live Wallpaper Maker.

– Start the app, on the main page a gallery of the videos that are on the mobile will be shown. Choose the one you want to use.

– Two options will be enabled, “Enable Audio” and “Scale to fit screen”.

- Advertisement -

– At this point, tap on “Set as launcher wallpaper”.

– Choose “Set wallpaper” again and choose if you want it on the lock panel, home panel or both.