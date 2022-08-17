How to create a House, a private Clubhouse room

/">Clubhouse should be a required subject in all online marketing courses.

Rarely has an app been so successful for such a short time. During the pandemic, nothing else was talked about. Thousands of people connected to participate in audio rooms, millions seeking to do business with the subject, the podcast industry trembling… now everything was more interactive.

But the fever was short-lived, and Clubhouse is gradually reinventing itself.

Clubhouse changed its approach to social audio with communities called Houses, relevant rooms for coming together that will function similarly to Clubhouse, but will be more intimate, tailored to a specific audience.

Each House (house) will have different Rooms (rooms), and they will always be relevant, because if we join a House of a specific theme, we will already know what will be in their rooms.

We can still use Clubhouse in a traditional way to find interesting rooms, but if we want something more private, we can join a House that appeals to us or one to invite others to join.

Although House Rooms is private, the member lists will be public, everyone will see that we are inside.

Houses are in beta, but we can sign up to start a house by filling out a Google form. Clubhouse will gradually approve requests as it continues to roll out the feature.