How to create a group with several friends on Snapchat

Snapchat It is an application that has a large community, suffice it to mention that it reaches 280 million users a day. The app allows you to create massive groups of up to 16 people so that everyone can communicate at the same time. That is why knowing how to create a group on Snapchat is something really important, since you will surely want to connect with several friends within the same room.

When you want to communicate with other users, it is always very useful to have a group where all your friends are.

Here you will find a very simple tutorial for you to make all the groups you want, either to have some fun with your family, classmates or colleagues at work. All you have to do is follow each of the instructions that we will give below.

So you can create a group on Snapchat

– The first step is to enter the application.

– Then swipe right so you can access the “Chats” section. You can also click on the chat icon that is in the lower area of ​​the app. There you will find your contacts page and other suggestions.

– Tap on the “Add new chat” symbol. This symbol is in the form of a chat bubble and a pen at the bottom right of the screen. Click on “New group”.

– The app will give you as a suggestion the most recent contacts with whom you have shared. If the people you’re interested in aren’t listed there, type the name of the individual you want to add to the group. You can select up to one hundred friends.

– At this point, choose «Chat with the group» to enable the group conversation.

– You can change the group name in the “Group Name” option.

How to add a new member?

– Go to the list of chats that is enabled when you slide to the right, although you can also click on the room icon. Press and hold for a floating menu to be enabled, when it pops out, press “More”.

– Choose “Add members to the group” so that you can choose the new guest from among your contacts.

– Another option is “Invite through a link”. Snapchat will give you a link that you can share on other apps for the person to join whenever they want.

– It is worth remembering that you cannot eliminate a contact from the group, they will have to leave on their own, so you have to be very sure of the individuals that you are going to add to the group so as not to regret it in the future.