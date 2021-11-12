How to create a free popup for your website using Popupsmart

If you want to put a Popup on your website to encourage visitors to subscribe to your newsletter, or to follow you on a social network, or simply to give an important notice, pay attention to the solution that I will comment on today.

It is not a WordPress plugin or any solution that negatively affects SEO, it is a new modern proposal that is offered for free for those who have less than 5,000 visits per month, with prices that reach 108 dollars monthly if you have more than 1,000,000 visits.

We talk about Popupsmart, a new generator of pop-up windows designed to increase the sales of web platforms, betting on a very effective communication tool if done well, the popup.

Popupsmart Features

The app is designed for marketers, designers, and e-commerce staff, and integrates with marketing automation tools. These are its characteristics:

– Completely codeless platform

– Pop-up designs with conversion in mind

– More than 28 orientation options

– 13+ Direct data integration

– Integrated Zapier

– Pre-fill form function

– +100 Prefabricated Clonable Campaigns

– Fast, SEO and GDPR compliant (It is not read by search engines and its content does not appear in indexed links).

In the control panel we have information on how readers react to pop-up windows, with usage statistics, devices used and much more. It is not as comprehensive as Google Analytics, of course, but it focuses on the interaction with the banner.

How to install the popop generator

Generally, these tools are usually WordPress extensions, something that is not to the liking of those who always try to reduce the number of plugins to the maximum. In this case, it is not so.

To create the popup we can do it in two ways:

– We register and do it from the control panel, with all the design possibilities included (cloning predefined designs is a great idea, it saves time).

– We go to its main page and we put the basic data of a standard banner. There are three steps to having a basic banner ready to display. By putting the email in the first step, it will send us an email later in case we want to create our account with one click.

Once we have the design of the popup, we just have to copy and paste the script they show, a single script for our entire website, which will collect the information from this platform to show the pop-up window created.

You can try it at popupsmart.com.