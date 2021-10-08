How to create a Facetime video call for Android users

It was one of the great novelties of the last WWDC in June in which Apple presented the great novelties of iOS 15. And Facetime was one of them with that extension to the Android ecosystem. Not surprisingly, because of the pandemic, cross-sectional solutions were the most popular for making video calls, from Zoom to Teams to Google Meet, etc. With that on the table, Apple had the mission of getting Facetime to reach the Google platform but without the need for a native Android application. The solution they found was to create links that are generated from the iOS app to share as if they were an image, a video or a GIF. Only with copy and paste it is possible to start a group conversation. How do we initiate a call? As we say, these new Android-compatible Facetime conversations can only be created from the iPhone application and never the other way around, which is still a small obstacle. Of course, at least friends or family with smartphones with the Google OS will be able to participate, which leaves behind those many years in which the ecosystem was completely closed to competition. To invite one or more friends who have Android, to connect to our room, we just have to open the application on the iPhone or iPad (or Mac). You will see in the upper left that a new button appears, called “Create link”. We touch on it and instantly the share menu will open. We choose a messaging application, or a social network to launch a DM or whatever you want. We have chosen WhatsApp, which is surely the fastest way. When that link arrives, you just have to ask your friend to click on it to start the meeting in our personal room and, best of all, without having to download anything from Android. The whole process is carried out in a browser page, so that when the video call is over, your smartphone will not have had to install any extension, application or whatever. These links not only affect individual talks but also allow users to access video calls with more participants, which, as we have said, helps to break down the barriers between users of one platform and another. >