How to create a FaceTime link for users without iPhone?

FaceTime is Apple’s native application for voice and video based calls and meetings. However, communication was only limited to users with branded devices. However, in the new version of iOS, FaceTime incorporates the ability to communicate with people who have an iPhone. In that sense, we are going to show you how to use it so that you can have calls without operating system limitations.

If you want to have meetings with users of other platforms through FaceTime, just follow these steps.

Steps to create a FaceTime link for users without iPhone

Image Source: I Love Free Software.

This opening by FaceTime is great news and much more when we know how it works. That is, by creating a FaceTime link for users without iPhone, we are opening the door for anyone to enter from a browser. In that sense, if you are on Android or Windows, you can easily enter the meeting using your browser.

Image Source: I Love Free Software.

If you have iOS 15, when you open FaceTime you will see two options “New FaceTime” and “Create Link”. In this case we are interested in the option “Create Link”, when you choose it you will see that a link is generated that you will have to share with other users. These will enter from the browser and the meeting host will approve their entry.

It is noteworthy that those who have an iPhone 6s or higher, will have the possibility of updating to iOS 15. This new version has some news and here we have discussed some of the most interesting. The possibility of creating FaceTime meetings for everyone is very successful at a time when video calls have been part of our daily lives. In that sense, if you have a team eligible to be upgraded, feel free to do so because you will get great features and a more secure team.