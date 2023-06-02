How to create a duet on TikTok on both iOS and the Android app

- Advertisement -

TikTok offers options that are quite fun. But what makes them even more different is when users in the community collaborate with each other and add cool stuff to each other’s creations. You may have already seen these types of videos making the rounds. If the addition is made at the end of the recording, it is called a stitch. But if the two videos from different creators are played side by side, it’s called a . In this article, we will tell you how to do the latter on both and iOS. What is the difference between a stitch and a duet? A stitch is added to the end of a TikTok video to continue the sequence, while a duet plays alongside content from the social network. And can I save a duet? Yes, you can make such a creation and then save it to your device. All you need to do is download a collage maker or use an online tool like Kapwing to a duet. How to Duet on TikTok on Android or iOS Open the TikTok on your smartphone, then locate the video you want to duet with. Open it.Tap the share icon on the right side of the screen. There you have to select “Duet”. If this icon is grayed out, it means that the video creator has disabled the option to allow other people to duet with their content. Choose a design for your new duet, there are several that you can use in the app without paying anything. Some options are: Side by Side, Picture-in-Picture, Top and Bottom, and Green Screen. Now, you can add a filter if this is something you feel like doing. Press the red button to record your part of the duet and do what you had in mind. You should tap on the red checkmark when you’re done. In the next window, use the editing tools to add effects, voiceovers, text, and more to your video. Hit “Next” to continue. Add a title, location, and hashtags, and hit “Post.” This is it, now you are done. As you have seen, making a duet on TikTok on both Android and iOS is quite simple. If you want to add to a sequence of videos, use stitch instead of a duet, because this option is added after a creation is finished. Meanwhile, when you duet, your content is supposed to play alongside the other person you’re doing work with. >