How to create a compressed file to share photos on iPhone

Surely on some occasion you have had to share several images with the iPhone and the size of these has meant that the process was not exactly fast. One of the ways you have to avoid this is to compress the content in question… and you can do this without having to install anything on the phone. The possibility of compressing images and video is something that is also appreciated in order to free up storage space inside the terminal without having to use a cloud service, so the usefulness of this possibility that we are going to explain to you is most positive and helpful. Something that is important to know is that the resulting file is ZIP, so it offers excellent compatibility with any operating system. And, this, surely is something that you will appreciate. This is how you compress the images on the iPhone We are going to show you what you have to do without having to install anything and in a simple way to compress images and videos that you have stored on the Apple phone. Obviously, you do not put the files at any risk, since they remain on the device until you decide if you want to delete them. Here are the steps to take: Open the Photos app on the iPhone as usual. Once you have it available, what you have to do is select all the images and videos that you want to add to the compressed file (an example may be those of a trip you have made on a weekend). Now what you have to do is use the Share option without changing anything you normally do for it. In the lower area you will see an option in the menu on the screen called Save to a file. Give it use.You must select the destination folder in the terminal and then select the Save option. You have now completed the first part of the process. Finish compressing your files Open the iPhone’s Files app, and in it, go to the folder where you saved your pictures and videos. Click on it continuously and in the menu that appears select the Compress option. Wait for the process to complete and, that’s it, you’re done. Now you can leave the files there and delete the images and, of course, share the ZIP as usual. Everything, as you can see, is quite simple and, obviously, you can use this option for all kinds of information that you have on a phone with Apple’s iOS operating system. >