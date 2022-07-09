How to create a box from your favorite Spotify song

Spotify has long positioned itself as the streaming music service par excellence worldwide, where users can have access to a large number of songs and albums to listen and enjoy.

Spotify has been so popular that it is now possible generate original frames from a song available on this platform. Thanks to this initiative you will be able to give a friend or family member a painting generated from their favorite song so that they can place it in the place of their choice.

For a long time, Spotify had assigned each song a visual code that serves as a kind of barcode that, being scanned by the user with their smartphoneallows it to access the song and play it.

However, there is a website called Waveableart that offers its users the opportunity to purchase a painting generated from a favorite Spotify song.

For this, the person may have the tools provided by the website to generate a linear sound wave or a radial pattern that describes a layout similar to that of a timeless clock.

It all starts with the user choosing the Spotify song of their choice, for which a playlist from this music platform will be loaded so that they can play each one.

While this is happening on the right, you can see how a design is generated for each song that the user plays. But not everything ends here, since after the table has been generated the user will be able to edit your colors, not only those in the background but also those in the generated sound spectrum. Another aspect of the painting available to choose from is the frame, which can be white, black or with a wood finish.

In the preview of the painting, the presence of the name of the songas well as from code associated with this to carry out its direct reproduction in Spotify.

In addition to this, the user will be able to adjust box size (small, medium, long), this being a factor that will influence the final cost of the work, which can reach a maximum value of 200 euros that you can pay in different ways (Google Pay, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card).