HomeTech NewsHow to?How to create a box from your favorite Spotify song

How to create a box from your favorite Spotify song

Tech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
pagina web que te permite crear un cuadro a partir de tu cancion favorita de spotify.jpg
pagina web que te permite crear un cuadro a partir de tu cancion favorita de spotify.jpg
- Advertisement -

Spotify has long positioned itself as the streaming music service par excellence worldwide, where users can have access to a large number of songs and albums to listen and enjoy.

Spotify has been so popular that it is now possible generate original frames from a song available on this platform. Thanks to this initiative you will be able to give a friend or family member a painting generated from their favorite song so that they can place it in the place of their choice.

[mb_related_posts1]

For a long time, Spotify had assigned each song a visual code that serves as a kind of barcode that, being scanned by the user with their smartphoneallows it to access the song and play it.

The next PWAs that Microsoft will offer are OneDrive and Lists

However, there is a website called Waveableart that offers its users the opportunity to purchase a painting generated from a favorite Spotify song.

For this, the person may have the tools provided by the website to generate a linear sound wave or a radial pattern that describes a layout similar to that of a timeless clock.

It all starts with the user choosing the Spotify song of their choice, for which a playlist from this music platform will be loaded so that they can play each one.

[mb_related_posts2]

While this is happening on the right, you can see how a design is generated for each song that the user plays. But not everything ends here, since after the table has been generated the user will be able to edit your colors, not only those in the background but also those in the generated sound spectrum. Another aspect of the painting available to choose from is the frame, which can be white, black or with a wood finish.

In the preview of the painting, the presence of the name of the songas well as from code associated with this to carry out its direct reproduction in Spotify.

spotify music chart

In addition to this, the user will be able to adjust box size (small, medium, long), this being a factor that will influence the final cost of the work, which can reach a maximum value of 200 euros that you can pay in different ways (Google Pay, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card).

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

The fragmentation of Telecom Italia opens more lines of mergers and purchases

The sale of the network, in all probability to the state investor Cassa Depositi...
Tech News

Blizzard will bring back BlizzCon in 2023

A few years have passed since Blizzard organized a face-to-face version of BlizzCon, its...
Tech News

Apple incorporates “Lockdown”, extreme protection in its operating systems

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Reviews

Sony X95K, análisis: el primer televisor mini LED de Sony llega intimidando y decidido a hacerse con el trono a mejor LCD

Este año el porfolio de televisores de Sony incorpora novedades muy importantes....

More like this

Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.