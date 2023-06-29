- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

On Pinterest, the boards (also called “boards”) are the places where you keep your Pins (the name given to the content on this social platform). There are several ways to create them and in this article we are going to explain how you can do it.

Boards are the places where Pins are saved on Pinterest.

You can create new boards from your profile or when you save a Pin. These boards can be private or also collaborative, with several administrators and different people who can upload content to them, you choose.

How to create a board on Pinterest from your profile

With this method you can create a board on Pinterest from your profile using the web version of Pinterest or the mobile applications for Android and iOS. Follow these steps:

- Advertisement -

-Log in to your Pinterest account from the web or the Android or iOS apps.

-Click on your profile photo -in the upper right corner of the screen- to open your profile.

-Click on the + sign icon on the right side of the screen, next to the filter icon.

-Select “Board” and choose a name for your board.

- Advertisement -

-You can tap on Dates to add an end date or activity period for your board.

-You can also click on Keep this board secret if you want to hide it.

-Once this is done, click on Create.

- Advertisement -

Create a board on Pinterest by saving a Pin

Create a board on Pinterest by saving a Pin using the web version of Pinterest or the mobile apps for Android and iOS. Follow these steps:

-Log in to your Pinterest account from the web or the Android or iOS apps.

-In the home feed, hover over the Pin you want to save.

-At the top of the Pin, click the down arrow next to the suggested board name.

-Click on Create board at the bottom of the list of board names.

-Add a name for your board, add dates, turn on Secret to hide it, and if you want, add collaborators.

-If it asks you to choose ideas related popular topics to start with the board, you can click on a few to create sub-boards. You can also tap Skip to skip this step.