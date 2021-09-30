How to copy and paste the text of an image from the Photos ‘app’ of your iPhone

These types of functions are not new because Google, for example, has through Lens an alternative that has been helping us for some years, so it should not surprise us that it is possible to extract from a photo all the text that appears in her: be it posters, boxes of products for sale, magazine pages or whatever. The novelty comes because until now, a user with an iPhone had to rely on Google solutions or third-party apps since from the Cupertino operating system we had no tools that would do something even similar. Until the arrival of iOS 15, which has been removed from the sleeve a tool that allows us to perform these tasks natively without leaving the gallery of the smartphone. We are going to copy the text of a photo The way to get that text in the photo to use it elsewhere is quite simple and appears by default as one more option, at the level of editing tools, etc. That is, we do not have to activate anything so that we have at hand the search icon for the text that you can see just below. We take a screenshot of a web page (for example), or we look for a photo from the gallery that contains text and we open it. You will see in the lower right corner of the screen a new icon that is the recognition of the text in the image. Click there and we will see everything that iOS 15 is capable of recognizing as text. Now you simply touch on the first word and with the shooter you extend the selection area to all the ones you want to copy. If you want to take everything that is in the image, you can choose the “Select all” function so that no part of the text is left without highlighting. Then you copy it and from the clipboard you take it to the application you want, either to send a WhatsApp message, insert it into a job within the word processor, etc. As we told you, it is a function that comes with iOS 15 so if you want to enjoy it, remember to update your smartphone so that it appears or, otherwise, you will be missing one of the most interesting tools that has just arrived with us. the new version of the operating system. And the truth is that it was about time …>