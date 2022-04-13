Tech NewsApps

How to copy and paste text from an image

By: Brian Adam

Selecting a text with the mouse is no longer the only way to make a copy paste. In recent times, different tools that allow you to convert images into written textin such a way that you can copy, paste and edit some words that have not been written with the mobile or with the computer.

There are Google and iPhone tools to recognize text written in images

These features for recognition of texts in images They make life a lot easier for different tasks. For example, you can take a photo of a handwritten shopping list, convert it to text on your mobile phone, and thus erase everything you have already bought.

There are different tools, both for iOS and Android, to copy the words detected in an image as text. Here we explain how some of the most popular ones work.

-iPhone LiveText: This feature is available for phones running iOS 15 and later operating systems. Live Text is activated by default when you have this operating system installed. Then you have to open the camera and focus on a surface on which a text appears. By doing so, you will see that at the bottom of the screen, an icon that says “Live Text”. Click on it to fix the text and then underline the part of it that you want to use. Live Text gives you the option to “Copy”, “Select All” or “Search”.

-Google Lens: Open the Google Search app and tap on the camera button. Take a photo of a text and the “Copy text from image” option will automatically appear at the bottom, just above the application control icons, along with the Google Lens icon.

Google Photos reads text

-BlackBox AI: It is a Chrome extension of free download that fulfills the same functions as the previous ones, only that it is used on a computer and not on a mobile. Once the extension is installed on your computer, visit any web page from which you want to copy a text. Then click on the Blackbox AI icon on the toolbar. Finally, select the area of ​​the text you want to copy, as if you were taking a screenshot, and the text will be copied to your clipboard.

