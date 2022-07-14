How to cool down your mobile: tips to combat overheating in summer

One of the consequences of summer, especially when we go through a heat wave, is that our overheats. Leaving aside the ing systems that some models integrate and the accessories that can help us cool down our mobile, there are also several tricks that can help us prevent it.

And what can you do if your phone has already reached a very high temperature? Obviously, cool it down as quickly as possible so that no component is damaged (especially the battery). Here are some methods you can try if you have to cool your phone.

Tricks to refresh the mobile

To keep your phone and all its components at the correct temperature, it’s important to make sure it’s in a place with optimal conditions for its use: between 0 and 35ºC, approximately, and in a dry environment, without humidity.

When it is not possible, it is very important that sunlight does not shine directly on the mobile and that we do not subject the device to demanding use (video games with a high graphic load or video streaming, for example.)

That said, if your mobile has already overheated too much, here are some tricks for quick and easy cooling without having to resort to an additional accessory:

let it rest . One of the possible causes of is that the processor is working excessively, so close the applications that are consuming resources (3D games or apps that use the camera or GPS, for example) and leave it with the screen off.

Completely turn off the mobile for several minutes until the temperature drops. It is a somewhat drastic solution, but sometimes, it is not enough to simply have it locked or in airplane mode to cool down its components.

Remove the earphones and the protective case or casing from the device (if you have it). This last accessory protects the terminal from possible bumps and falls, but usually retains the heat generated by the phone itself. By removing it, you will help dissipate it.