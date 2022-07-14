HomeMobileAndroidHow to cool down your mobile: tips to combat overheating in summer

How to cool down your mobile: tips to combat overheating in summer

MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
ice fire
how to cool down your mobile: tips to combat overheating
- Advertisement -

One of the consequences of summer, especially when we go through a heat wave, is that our mobile overheats. Leaving aside the cooling systems that some models integrate and the accessories that can help us cool down our mobile, there are also several tricks that can help us prevent it.

And what can you do if your phone has already reached a very high temperature? Obviously, cool it down as quickly as possible so that no component is damaged (especially the battery). Here are some methods you can try if you have to cool your phone.

[mb_related_posts1]

Steam Deck already has a date: February 25

Tricks to refresh the mobile

ice fire

To keep your phone and all its components at the correct temperature, it’s important to make sure it’s in a place with optimal conditions for its use: between 0 and 35ºC, approximately, and in a dry environment, without humidity.

[mb_related_posts2]

When it is not possible, it is very important that sunlight does not shine directly on the mobile and that we do not subject the device to demanding use (video games with a high graphic load or video streaming, for example.)

That said, if your mobile has already overheated too much, here are some tricks for quick and easy cooling without having to resort to an additional accessory:

  • let it rest. One of the possible causes of overheating is that the processor is working excessively, so close the applications that are consuming resources (3D games or apps that use the camera or GPS, for example) and leave it with the screen off.

  • Completely turn off the mobile for several minutes until the temperature drops. It is a somewhat drastic solution, but sometimes, it is not enough to simply have it locked or in airplane mode to cool down its components.

  • Remove the earphones and the protective case or casing from the device (if you have it). This last accessory protects the terminal from possible bumps and falls, but usually retains the heat generated by the phone itself. By removing it, you will help dissipate it.

    How to become a Disney cartoon on Instagram, TikTok or Snapchat

  • Don’t put it on charge. The mobile raises its temperature when we recharge it, especially if we use it at the same time. Therefore, if your mobile has enough battery, it is better to charge it later, when you have finished using it and it has cooled down. If not, try to avoid fast charging because it usually brings heat spikes.

  • Put it on a dry and cool surface. The environment can also serve to lower the temperature of the mobile, so try to always place it in the shade. You can also try putting it in front of a fan or the car’s air conditioning, but don’t even think about putting it in the fridge or freezer because such a strong contrast can be more counterproductive than heat.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The condemnation of the Fukushima operators is “historic” and exposes the problems of nuclear energy

A Tokyo court has sentenced four of the top executives of the devastated Fukushima...
Apple

Apple vs Ericsson: the SEP patents acquired by Intel come out

There legal battle between Apple and Ericsson is enriched with a new episode. ...
Europe

‘Wake-up call’: EU Ombudsman finds Commission guilty of maladministration over Pfizer texts

The EU's watchdog on Thursday criticised the Commission's handling of a request for the...
Android

The great trick to copy and paste text from your Android mobile to Windows and vice versa

Copy on Windows, paste on Android. Copy on Android, paste on...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.