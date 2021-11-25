How to Convert YouTube Video to MP3 File

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Although not many know it, there is a possibility to convert a YouTube video into an MP3 file. This option is useful for storing music or lectures and being able to listen to them without being connected to the Internet. It is, after all, about converting a YouTube video into a podcast that can be consumed from anywhere.

There are numerous websites that allow you to convert a YouTube video to an MP3 file in a matter of seconds.

A quick internet search will show you dozens of tools, all of them free, that fulfill this function. Although there have been certain legal problems with some of these web pages, the truth is that many of them have been operating for years without having been closed by court order.

Of all those web pages, the most solvent and easy to use is YTMP3 (YouTube To MP3). This website has a very intuitive interface, is fast and works with all types of browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer, Opera and in Android mobile browsers.

Next, we explain Step by Step How to use this tool to convert YouTube video to MP3 file.

-URL of the video: Go to YouTube, open the video you want to convert into an MP3 file and copy the link. Then, go back to the YTMP3 website and paste the URL into the box that appears on the screen.

-“Turn into”: Once the link is pasted, click on the blue box that says “Convert”. The conversion process will then run. Depending on the length of the video, it will take more or less time, but it usually does not take more than 30 seconds.

-Download: Once the process is complete, a tab will appear that reads “Download”. Pressing on it will start the download of the file, which will be stored on the computer in MP3 format.