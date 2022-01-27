How to convert video to MP3 on Android: recommended apps and websites to extract the audio from your favorite videos

You don’t always have time to consume video content, it’s a fact, because we need to pay attention to the screen of our phone, keeping it on, so resorting to audio seems like a good alternative. That is why we are going to show you now Some Ways to Convert Video to MP3 on Android so we can put on the headphones and not miss anything.

It is a very interesting trick to convert those talks you see on YouTube into private podcasts, if the creators have not done it on their own, or to carry other types of content. We are going to show you some methods, from the use of apps to convert those videos that you already have on your phone to audio up websites to be able to convert to MP3 that YouTube video that you want to take everywhere. And it is not only valid for podcasts, but also for music and other formats.

Converting video to mp3 through an app

If there is something that Google Play has, it is a variety of options, and when we search an app to convert videos into audio files we come across a large number of alternatives of all shapes and colors. But here we are going to recommend a very specific one with a name that leaves no room for doubt. We’re talking about ‘Video to MP3 Converter’ and it’s on Google Play completely free with ads, although we have a paid alternative to become Pro users that won’t be very useful for what we’re looking for.

‘Video to MP3 converter’, one of the best apps to extract the audio from our video files

Once we have installed ‘Video to MP3 Converter’ on our mobile phone and open it, we find that it offers us a series of options such as making cuts, mergers and others, but the one that interests us is the first: ‘Video to audio’. We touch there and the app will ask us for permission to access the videos saved on our mobile phone. We will not need to go folder by folder because the app will do a search to show them all in a grid, whether they are in the downloads folder, in the WhatsApp folder, in the Telegram folder, wherever.

It is no use raising the audio quality of “bad” videos, keep this in mind so as not to increase the weight

Now we select the video that we want to convert and press. We appear in a window that allows us to do some minor editing, some trimming, but the key is in the dropdowns below. there we must select MP3 or the format that interests us, and depending on the one we choose we will have more options in the drop-down on the right. If we opt for MP3, for example, the app offers us qualities, each one chooses the one that interests them the most, although remember that if the downloaded or recorded video has poor quality, choosing a higher format will only increase the size of the audio, not the quality of the same.

Once this is done, click on convert and this is where ‘Video to MP3 Converter’ will show us ads if we are not paying users. We wait for it to finish or we close it when the X appears, and that’s it, the audio will be converted. From that same window we can open or share it, or simply exit if we prefer to leave it stored on our phone and continue converting other files. We already have the video converted to audio and, if we want, we can already delete the video to save space on the phone. Very easy.

Video to MP3 Converter – mp3 music from videos Price: Free with advertising and paid Pro option

Developer: InShot Inc.

Download it at: google play

Converting video to MP3 through a web page

Let’s start by talking about how to convert a Youtube video to MP3, possibly one of the most demanded searches to take us the audio of both songs and popular programs, talks by youtubers, podcasts recorded on video and others. All this without the need to have it downloaded, directly from a web page. All you have to do is locate which video you want to convert and the process will end with an audio file downloaded to your phone.

There are many options for this, but in my particular case I have a favorite, YTmp3. We can find it in ytmp3.cc and its operation could not be simpler. In the field that it offers us, we place the address of the YouTube video (we can access it by sharing the YouTube video from the app and selecting copy link) and the next thing is to convert it. The page will think for a few seconds and then offer us a download link. Done, we have already converted any YouTube video to an audio file. And if what we want is to also have the video, just change “MP3” for “MP4” under the change of address and that’s it, video downloaded. That easy.

The YTmp3 form is very simple. Paste URL, convert to audio.

Other well-known websites are Youtube3MP3 and Flvto. They both work in a similar way.. Once we have the URL or address of the YouTube video that we want to convert, all we have to do is paste the link in the bar of one of these websites and click on ‘Download’. End, another simple process very similar to the one we have shown you with YTmp3. The same thing happens if we go to Snaptube, which also allows us to download videos from social networks like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Vimeo or VEVO.

Snaptube not only allows us to download audio from YouTube: also from Twitter, Facebook, Vimeo, etc.

Finally, we show you the web version of the first thing we show you, the web version to extract the audio from a video that we have downloaded or stored on our phone. It is a slower process than if we used an app, because we need to upload the video to the internet and then download the audio, but it is just as useful. Here we are going to work with the 123apps video to audio converter that we find at this address: Audio Converter.

123apps online audio converter

Here we find a fairly simple form with an “Open files” button to select the video from our phone’s storage (we can also connect Google Drive or Dropbox if we have the video in the cloud). Then we select the audio format we want among those available (from MP3 to OGG), then its quality and that’s it, click on ‘Turn into’. The web will take the video from our phone and will return an audio file to download. Also simple although, as we have said, slower than if we have an app installed.