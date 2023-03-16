How to Convert pdf to Excel OCR

: Adobe Acrobat is a paid software that can convert PDFs to Excel with OCR functionality. : ABBYY FineReader is a software that specializes in OCR and can convert PDFs to Excel. : SmallPDF is an online tool that can convert PDFs to Excel, but it does not have OCR functionality. : Microsoft Excel has a built-in OCR tool that can convert image-based PDFs to Excel.

It’s important to note that the accuracy of the OCR conversion can vary depending on the quality of the PDF and the software used.