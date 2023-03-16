5G News
How to Convert pdf to Excel OCR

By Abraham
There are several software tools available that can perform this task. Here are some options:
  1. Adobe Acrobat: Adobe Acrobat is a paid software that can convert PDFs to Excel with OCR functionality.
  2. ABBYY FineReader: ABBYY FineReader is a software that specializes in OCR and can convert PDFs to Excel.
  3. SmallPDF: SmallPDF is an online tool that can convert PDFs to Excel, but it does not have OCR functionality.
  4. Microsoft Excel: Microsoft Excel has a built-in OCR tool that can convert image-based PDFs to Excel.

It’s important to note that the accuracy of the OCR conversion can vary depending on the quality of the PDF and the software used.

