How to convert PDF files to WORD from iOS

Surely you are not the only one who has received a PDF and has had to request the original file in format (.docx or even .pages) to be able to edit it and add or delete information. Currently if we dedicate ourselves to searching the Internet PDF to WORD We will have a series of limitations to be able to carry out this function, either because only one file can be converted without registering…

The problem with file conversion is that when it is done they lose quality and many times you need a computer to do it. This is not the case with PDF to WORD, which allows you to carry out the action from iOS deviceboth on iPhone and iPad. developers, cometdocs.comthey also have other applications that allow you to convert PDFs into images or AutoCad files, among other apps.

How to convert PDF files to WORD?

Step 1: Install the application from the App Store, once installed, we look for our PDF file, in this case the last post I published.

Step 2: We select the option: "share".

We select the option: “share”. Step 3: In the list of applications (Open with…) we select the one referring to PDF to WORD

Step 4: The file will be automatically imported into the app and the conversion will start.

Step 5: If you have made in-app purchases (price of €4.99) it will convert the file momentarily, if you have preferred the free option you will have to wait between 1 and 1:30 hours to get the file.

Step 6: If you wish, you can browse on your mobile since when the conversion is complete you will receive a notification.

Step 7: Once finished, now open the app, select the file and it can be edited, both in Microsoft Word (right of the photo) and in other programs such as Pages (left of the photo).

PDF to WORD has a cost €4.99 but it also has the free version. Both allow you to carry out countless conversions from your mobile without having to carry a laptop. Always bearing in mind that if you use this app every day, in the end it pays off to pay the almost €5 it costs to benefit from the immediacy it offers you.

Once exported you will be very easy to start editing, since the app itself allows you to share the file or open it directly in a text editor. The company comments that the files are sent to its own server to later convert them and resend the .docx file to your device. They also comment that the document is removed from their servers, protecting the information of its users. It also allows you edit document photosalthough to perform that action I had to use the laptop.

The only downside that I personally find in this application is not the waiting time because you can pay yourself and make that time minimal, but the application is not adapted to iPhone 6 devices and higher, leaving an unfriendly screen.