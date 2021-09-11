Instagram is already one of the favorite and popular networks in the world. It is endorsed by its more than one billion active users per month. It is characterized by being the favorite network for sharing photos and videos, between users and business accounts. It has implemented the famous Stories (Snapchat originals) and in recent months they have incorporated functions such as Reels (TikTok originals) and many customization options like animated and static filters. A user can define the privacy of their account, what are the differences? We show you how to make your Instagram account private.

The value of your Instagram account (private or public)

Here are a number of important questions to start this tutorial article. How much do you care about privacy? Are you one of the users who shares images that have nothing to do with personal aspects? Is Instagram a family album? Of course, everyone is free to decide what to upload and what not to upload.

If you have a public account, anyone on Instagram with a profile (and also without a profile) can see your photos and videos, whatever content you have shared in your feed or stories. On the contrary, a private account is free to be seen by someone who does not follow you. Although also because it is private, you could be out of the public eye in terms of some mentions that your friends can make. The same way, no one will be able to share a post of yours to a person for having your account as private.

What is better? Personally, I share some photos with my partner and most of them are landscapes. I don’t mind having my public profile, plus other people can easily follow me. I don’t do a lot of uploading activity, however, stories make it easier for me to share content by being deleted within 24 hours. If you consider that you do not have something that worries you that is seen in the public eye, you can have your profile without any changes. If today you have your account as public and you want it to be private, here are the steps you must follow to protect your privacy.